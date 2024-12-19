Supermarket shopping is cheaper in Germany

Large price differences for dairy products

Depending on the retailer, Austria is on average 15 to 20 percent more expensive than Germany. The VKI found particularly large price differences for dairy products. Natural yogurt costs 50 to 70 percent more in the low-cost segment, but also in the organic segment, regardless of whether it is sold in discount stores or supermarkets. Organic butter is 3 percent cheaper in Austria than in Germany, but cheap butter is 17 percent more expensive. A liter of whole milk costs 20 to 30 percent more.