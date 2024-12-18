Porsche Holding Salzburg promises affordable cars

In Austria, the number of employees is stable. The increase in the number of jobs was primarily due to acquisitions. The worldwide dealer network grew considerably this year in July with the takeover of management responsibility for Italy and Sweden from the VW Group. Austria is now the second largest market for Porsche Holding Salzburg after Italy. According to Schützinger, the entire holding company will benefit from the experience gained in Sweden, the number one e-car country. In China, the volume business is still going very well, but the economic slowdown is being felt. "We are continuing to move sideways here," explained Schützinger.