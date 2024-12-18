“Birth date” of the moon must be corrected

According to the latest analyses, the moon is between 80 and 180 million years older than previously assumed. This is because the age of most rock samples from the moon's surface reflects the cooling of this magma and not the formation of the moon, according to the researchers in the journal "Nature". Shortly after the formation of the primordial Earth around 4.5 billion years ago, there was another huge crash in the solar system: the Mars-sized celestial body Theia collided with the primordial Earth. The collision catapulted large quantities of glowing rock from the crust and mantle of the two celestial bodies into space - the moon was formed from these remnants of the planetary catastrophe.