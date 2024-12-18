On the Internet
Illegal fireworks sold to 14-year-olds
Every year there are urgent warnings about the dangers of illegal fireworks, and yet they are sold time and time again. In the district of Vöcklabruck, a 21-year-old has now been tracked down who was selling pyrotechnics on a large scale on social media on the internet.
The police in Attnang-Puchheim and Leonding had investigated because illegal fireworks had turned up. A 21-year-old from the district of Vöcklabruck, who had sold pyrotechnic items via social media, was quickly targeted.
28 fireworks sold to boy
"Specifically, the man is accused of selling 28 pyrotechnic items of categories F3 and F4 to a 14-year-old boy", according to a statement from the Vöcklabruck district authority.
Entire arsenal seized
During an inspection, more than 750 illegal pyrotechnic articles of categories F3 and F4 were found and seized from the 21-year-old. Administrative criminal proceedings will now be initiated against the man.
The legal framework
The BH emphasizes in this context: "In Austria, young people aged 12 and over are allowed to use pyrotechnic articles of category F1. These items, such as firecrackers or sparklers, are considered less dangerous and may therefore also be used by younger people. Category F2 fireworks, such as smaller rockets or fountains, on the other hand, are only permitted from the age of 16, but only outside the local area - unless there is an exemption order from the municipality. The possession and use of pyrotechnic articles in categories F3 and F4 is prohibited without official authorization, as their use requires special expertise and poses a high potential risk."
