Illegal fireworks sold to 14-year-olds

The legal framework

The BH emphasizes in this context: "In Austria, young people aged 12 and over are allowed to use pyrotechnic articles of category F1. These items, such as firecrackers or sparklers, are considered less dangerous and may therefore also be used by younger people. Category F2 fireworks, such as smaller rockets or fountains, on the other hand, are only permitted from the age of 16, but only outside the local area - unless there is an exemption order from the municipality. The possession and use of pyrotechnic articles in categories F3 and F4 is prohibited without official authorization, as their use requires special expertise and poses a high potential risk."