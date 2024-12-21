I have cystitis – what should I know?

Risk factors for cystitis include female sex, frequent sexual intercourse, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract drainage problems, urinary catheters and the use of spermicides for contraception. Symptoms include painful or difficult bladder emptying, frequent and increased urge to urinate, involuntary loss of urine, pain in the pubic area and blood in the urine.

It can be prevented by drinking enough (2-3 liters a day), emptying the bladder after sexual intercourse, proper hygiene after bowel movements and possibly through vaccinations, cranberry preparations or, in menopausal women, vaginal preparations containing estrogen.

If you experience symptoms of cystitis in combination with fever, chills, flank pain, nausea or vomiting, you should consult a doctor immediately, as pyelonephritis is suspected.