Questions and answers
I have cystitis – what should I know?
Many women suffer from frequently recurring bladder infections. The infection can usually be treated well with antibiotics and/or anti-inflammatory medication. Dr. Christian Mate, a general practitioner, has all the information and contact points for those affected here and on KroneMED.
Urinary tract infections usually occur when bacteria that originate in the intestine enter the urethra and ascend there. The risk is higher in women, as the urethra is shorter and the bacteria can therefore enter the bladder more easily.
Good to know
Risk factors for cystitis include female sex, frequent sexual intercourse, diabetes mellitus, urinary tract drainage problems, urinary catheters and the use of spermicides for contraception. Symptoms include painful or difficult bladder emptying, frequent and increased urge to urinate, involuntary loss of urine, pain in the pubic area and blood in the urine.
It can be prevented by drinking enough (2-3 liters a day), emptying the bladder after sexual intercourse, proper hygiene after bowel movements and possibly through vaccinations, cranberry preparations or, in menopausal women, vaginal preparations containing estrogen.
If you experience symptoms of cystitis in combination with fever, chills, flank pain, nausea or vomiting, you should consult a doctor immediately, as pyelonephritis is suspected.
How your general practitioner can help
If the infection only affects the bladder, it is called cystitis. Typical symptoms are pain when urinating, frequent urge to urinate and pain in the area above the pubic bone. Your GP can check for possible signs of a urinary tract infection with a urine sample and a simple test strip. These include the presence of inflammatory cells ("leukocytes"), blood and nitrite, a metabolic product of certain bacteria. Although a simple bladder infection can be extremely unpleasant, it can be easily treated by a GP with antibiotics and/or anti-inflammatory medication and usually heals completely.
In some cases, however, the bacteria reach the kidneys and can cause pyelonephritis. To distinguish a simple bladder infection from an upper urinary tract infection involving the kidneys, your GP will ask you about flank pain, fever, chills and nausea. Pain that occurs when the doctor taps you on the back in the kidney area below the ribcage may also indicate pyelonephritis.
At weekends and/or at night, you can also call the health hotline 1450 if you have any health-related questions. You can also find out about common health issues at the GP surgery at kronemed.at. The health portal at gesundheit.gv.at provides you with a comprehensive range of information on the Internet. In addition to your doctor, your pharmacy is also your point of contact when it comes to taking medication. Here you can get advice on the use of herbal remedies.
Specialist help
If antibiotic treatment does not lead to an improvement, in the case of frequent urinary tract infections and suspected drainage problems due to changes in the structure or function of the urinary tract, your GP can refer you to a urology specialist. He or she can carry out an ultrasound examination of the bladder and kidneys and, if necessary, take further diagnostic and therapeutic steps. In addition to an ultrasound examination, in special cases a computer tomography may be useful for further clarification. Imaging examinations can be used, for example, if kidney stones or narrowing of the urinary tract are suspected.
When to go to hospital?
If you have pyelonephritis with a high temperature and severe pain, you may need to be admitted to hospital to receive antibiotics via a vein. This is also the case if you are unable to keep any food or fluids down. However, once you have improved, treatment can be continued at home with antibiotics in tablet form. If pelvic inflammatory disease occurs during pregnancy, your doctor will also refer you to a hospital for intravenous antibiotic therapy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
