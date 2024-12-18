Vorteilswelt
Suspects on the run

Tyrolean woman (76) bag with thousands of euros snatched

Nachrichten
18.12.2024 10:49

Brazen handbag robbery on Tuesday morning in Tyrol! After a 76-year-old woman had withdrawn several thousand euros from a bank, she was apparently followed by a duo who finally snatched her bag by force. The police are now looking for witnesses.

At around 11.15 a.m., the local woman was walking home on the Mühlenweg, a secluded footpath in Imst. A few meters in front of the woman, a man and a woman were walking in the same direction. "When the 76-year-old noticed the pedestrian crossing barrier, she turned around," said the police. At that moment, the unknown man stormed towards the Tyrolean woman and tried to snatch the cloth bag she was carrying. However, this failed.

Search was unsuccessful
The unknown woman went to the 76-year-old woman and pretended to offer her help. The two women walked back together in the direction of Floriangasse when the unknown man returned to Mühlenweg near the so-called "Grissemannhaus" and was finally able to forcefully snatch the bag from the 76-year-old woman. He then fled in the direction of Floriangasse, where the woman also ran away. A manhunt was immediately launched but was unsuccessful.

The photo of the suspects (Bild: Polizei)
The photo of the suspects
(Bild: Polizei)

High four-digit euro amount lost
"On the basis of investigations carried out, it was established that the 76-year-old woman, who had previously visited a bank branch, was apparently at least observed by the female suspect. The crime caused the Austrian woman a loss in the high four-digit euro range," said the investigators.

The two suspects are described as follows:

  • Man, slim build, approx. 1.60 meters tall, southern type, black cap (hood), black clothing
  • Woman, approx. 1.60-1.70 m tall, black hair, white fur jacket, black shiny leather trousers, black handbag

In the course of the investigation, a photograph of the female suspect was recovered. The Imst police are asking for information at 059133/7100-300.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
