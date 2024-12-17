“Burgi’s” toughest match: hot lead to the thug

There is dead silence at the soccer ground in Vienna-Hütteldorf. After the brutal attack on soccer idol Guido Burgstaller (35) in front of the gates of the well-known in-club Volksgarten - as reported, he was knocked down and seriously injured by a still unknown person shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday - the club is currently focusing on the next sporting challenge. The ball is now in the court of the responsible investigators, they say.