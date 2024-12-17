Police in the sixteen
“Burgi’s” toughest match: hot lead to the thug
Rapid goal scorer Guido Burgstaller is seriously injured in hospital - but the police are already hot on the heels of the perpetrator: images from the surveillance camera should provide incriminating material. Meanwhile, fan groups are sharpening their knives ...
There is dead silence at the soccer ground in Vienna-Hütteldorf. After the brutal attack on soccer idol Guido Burgstaller (35) in front of the gates of the well-known in-club Volksgarten - as reported, he was knocked down and seriously injured by a still unknown person shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday - the club is currently focusing on the next sporting challenge. The ball is now in the court of the responsible investigators, they say.
Violet bogeyman invoked
Meanwhile, the well-known fan groups are seething. Initially, Austria supporters were also suspected of being behind the incident. In Favoriten, they emphasized that they certainly had nothing to do with the issue. This should also be the result of the search for evidence by the responsible criminal investigators.
There are already concrete clues about the perpetrator. If you like, the investigators are already in the sixteen.
Hot lead to the beating phantom
Officially, they do not want to comment on ongoing investigations, but behind closed doors, an official explains: "This was not a deliberate act, but we will soon be able to ask the perpetrator himself."
The fact is that surveillance cameras and witness statements have provided a hot lead on the thug phantom. They are hot on his heels. Burgstaller, meanwhile, masters his toughest match with a traumatic brain injury.
