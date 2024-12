Jürgen Säumel remains head coach of Sturm Graz

Record start against Klagenfurt

Säumel returned to SK Sturm as head coach of the second team last winter and took over as interim coach from Christian Ilzer on November 15. In the final phase of the fall season, he managed three wins and a draw with the team in five games. On his debut as interim coach, he was able to celebrate a historic 7:0 victory against SK Austria Klagenfurt. He also led the Black & Whites to their first victory in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League season with a 1-0 win against FC Girona. Assistant coaches Michael Madl and Sargon Duran will also remain with the coaching team.