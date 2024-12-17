Pesticide alarm in four out of 14 fruit mueslis

Up to a third of the muesli is sugar

Another point of criticism concerned sugar, which accounted for a third of some of the mueslis tested. Even if the sweetness comes from the dried fruit: "For the body, however, sugar remains sugar", criticize the consumer advocates. With the four most sugary products in the test, an adult with a 50-gram portion had already consumed more than half the daily amount of sugar classified by the WHO as harmless to health.