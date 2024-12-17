Greeks: No fuel for motorcyclists without helmets

One in five people on the road without a helmet

In Greece, the proportion of motorcyclists on the roads is 23 percent, which is second in the EU behind Italy (26 percent). According to the Greek Transport Association, one in five motorcyclists is on the road without a helmet. The proportion of motorcyclists among road fatalities is 38 percent, compared to an EU average of 18 percent. More than two thirds of motorcyclists involved in fatal accidents were not wearing a helmet.