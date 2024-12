Hirner ill before Ramsau ++ Lamparter and Co. fit

"I won't rush into anything!"

However, Hirner has to worry about her start. "Unfortunately, I've been ill and had a fever for several days, on Saturday it was still 38.5 °C. But I definitely want to travel to Ramsau. I really want to start, but if my health doesn't allow it, I won't rush things," said Hirner on Monday. ÖSV coach Willi Denifl emphasized that nothing would be risked and that Hirner would only compete if she was completely healthy, not least in view of the rest of the World Championship season.