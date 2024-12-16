Hamilton and Ferrari
F1 expert skeptical: “I think it’s madness”
"If Ferrari sees Lewis as the god who will get the team out of all its problems, then I think that's madness." The fact that Lewis Hamilton will be racing for Ferrari in the 2025 season is still causing a lot of discussion in Formula 1 a few months after the deal was announced. Motorsport expert Gary Anderson has his reservations ...
"Ferrari works very differently to what Lewis is used to," explained the former Formula 1 designer. "He comes from a structured, clear environment at McLaren and Mercedes - and Ferrari is a completely different world. It's a family-oriented culture in Italy, which will be very, very difficult for him."
"It doesn't work like that"
By signing the seven-time champion, Ferrari hopes to return to the top of motorsport's premier class. However, Anderson is convinced that this will not happen so quickly. "It doesn't work like that. You can't just flick a switch. It's more like a dimmer switch - Ferrari has to turn it up slowly, make the car more competitive and give the drivers the tools they need," says the Northern Irishman.
The 73-year-old sees potential for conflict with regard to roles in the team. Until now, Charles Leclerc has been the star of the team, but Hamilton is unlikely to be satisfied with second place. "It will be important to give both drivers equal opportunities and to create a solid basis for the future. Otherwise, they risk the switch backfiring," fears Anderson.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
