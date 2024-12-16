F1 expert skeptical: “I think it’s madness”

"It doesn't work like that"

By signing the seven-time champion, Ferrari hopes to return to the top of motorsport's premier class. However, Anderson is convinced that this will not happen so quickly. "It doesn't work like that. You can't just flick a switch. It's more like a dimmer switch - Ferrari has to turn it up slowly, make the car more competitive and give the drivers the tools they need," says the Northern Irishman.