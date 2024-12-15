European Handball Championship
10th gold for Norway after beating the Danes in the final!
Norway's national women's handball team has won gold at the European Championships for the tenth time!
The defending champions extended their record haul on Sunday evening in the Wiener Stadthalle with a 31:23 victory over Denmark in the final. The Norwegians had already won the Scandinavian duel in the main round, 27:24, before Hungary secured bronze with a 25:24 victory over France in the "small final".
Norway's third European Championship triumph in a row is a perfect end to the tournament for Iceland's Thorir Hergeirsson, who is retiring after 15 years as Norway's head coach and 23 years as a member of the coaching staff. The title is also special for Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, the 44-year-old extended her European Championship title record to seven gold medals. The Danes took silver, as they did two years ago in Ljubljana (25:27 against Norway), with the French also finishing fourth. Bronze is Hungary's first European Championship medal since bronze in 2012.
Norway unstoppable after the break
The favorites started the final nervously, with the Norwegians only scoring their first goal after 7:50 minutes. They only took the lead shortly before the break and went 13:12 ahead. After the changeover, the Norwegians were unstoppable in the sold-out arena with around 8,800 spectators and the Danish team of coach Jesper Jensen did not have much to counter them. In a year's time, the Norwegians will now go to Germany and the Netherlands with the aim of retaining their Olympic, European and World Championship gold medals.
The Hungarians had also achieved their coup with the support of the crowd, with the majority of the fans standing in their camp. With this support, the underdogs held on to a small lead or at least a draw for most of the match. The French then went 22:21 in front, but it was mainly thanks to saves by goalkeeper Zsofi Szemerey that Hungary gained the decisive advantage. "We left our hearts in the court," said Hungary's coach Vlagyimir Golovin. His opponent Sebastien Gardillou announced revenge.
This article has been automatically translated
read the original article here.
