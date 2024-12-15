10th gold for Norway after beating the Danes in the final!

Norway unstoppable after the break

The favorites started the final nervously, with the Norwegians only scoring their first goal after 7:50 minutes. They only took the lead shortly before the break and went 13:12 ahead. After the changeover, the Norwegians were unstoppable in the sold-out arena with around 8,800 spectators and the Danish team of coach Jesper Jensen did not have much to counter them. In a year's time, the Norwegians will now go to Germany and the Netherlands with the aim of retaining their Olympic, European and World Championship gold medals.