Free elections in danger – also in Austria

Domestic elections got off lightly

One person who is not surprised by the events in Romania is "Krone" cyber expert Cornelius Granig. After the Austrian national elections in the fall, he spoke to Romania's national cyber intelligence director. He too had already warned of imminent Russian attacks. In the recent past, Romania, as well as Austria, has frequently been the target of the hacker group "NoName", which - as reported - repeatedly attempts to paralyze the operating systems of Austrian authorities and companies.