The province of Tyrol continues to invest in medicine

Three more MRI locations

The focus is now also on the continuation of the "Post-Covid" and "Prevention" advice and coordination centers as well as the planned implementation of colon and lung cancer screening programs. "The Tyrolean population is to receive even faster and more comprehensive care in future - whether through preventative measures, innovative screening programs or shorter waiting times for diagnostics," says Provincial Councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP). In addition, three more MRI sites will be opened in Tyrol by 2025. This will contribute to further enormous reductions in waiting times.