PVE and MRI sites
The province of Tyrol continues to invest in medicine
The province of Tyrol is continuing to expand and promote the healthcare sector. The second PVE in this country will open in Telfs as early as 2025. Further MRI locations will also open their doors in the new year.
The municipality of Telfs will be able to open the second primary care center (PVE) in Tyrol from 2025, promising the population of the Oberland region a significant improvement in medical care. This medical center will be available as the first point of contact for healthcare. In addition to the PVE, the province is also taking other measures to relieve the burden on hospitals.
The Tyrolean population is to receive even faster and more comprehensive care in future - be it through preventative measures, innovative screening programs or shorter waiting times for diagnostics.
Cornelia Hagele
Bild: Christof Birbaumer/Kronen Zeitung
Three more MRI locations
The focus is now also on the continuation of the "Post-Covid" and "Prevention" advice and coordination centers as well as the planned implementation of colon and lung cancer screening programs. "The Tyrolean population is to receive even faster and more comprehensive care in future - whether through preventative measures, innovative screening programs or shorter waiting times for diagnostics," says Provincial Councillor Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP). In addition, three more MRI sites will be opened in Tyrol by 2025. This will contribute to further enormous reductions in waiting times.
