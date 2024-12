Dazed Shiffrin reports from the hospital

After feeling unwell, she ended up under the knife on Thursday, Shiffrin explained: "It turned out that I had a small cavity that was deeper than the wound tract, which was filled with old hematomas and could not be properly drained with a wound aspirator or normal tamponade. So we went in to wash it out and close it with sutures and a small JP drainage system so that the drainage would flow," explained the 99-time World Cup winner.