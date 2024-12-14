Vorteilswelt
Cup Final Four

Graz becomes a basketball stronghold in January

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 18:08

The Final Four weekend in the Austrian Basketball Cup is celebrating its comeback on January 18 and 19, 2025 - and is also entering new spheres: The men's and women's semi-finals and finals will be held at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz on both days, as well as a cup competition for wheelchair basketball players for the first time. The "Krone" as event partner provides all the information!

With four men's teams in the top two national leagues and two women's teams in the top flight - Styria is clearly the number one basketball state in Austria in terms of quantity! In January, the first highlight of the season for the basketball team will take place in the Green Mark.

UBSC Graz (left: Elias Podany) hopes to take part in the Final Four. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
UBSC Graz (left: Elias Podany) hopes to take part in the Final Four.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The semifinals and finals of the men's and women's cup will be held at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz on January 18/19 - including a cup competition for wheelchair basketball players for the first time. The spectacle is intended to prolong the hype of the 3x3 summer and establish basketball as an event sport in winter as well. Tickets for the Basketball Austria Cup Finals 2025 are available now - and those who treat themselves to a seat in the Sportpark by December 24th can buy them at a 20 percent discount as part of the Christmas promotion.

Even more teams
"With the Cup Finals, we are bringing back the tried-and-tested format," says Superliga Manager Albert Handler. "However, we don't want to limit ourselves to four teams in the future and are looking closely at Spain, for example, where a 'Top Eight' is played." From a Styrian perspective, the hope is that as many Styrian teams as possible will qualify in 2025. In any case, there will be plenty of after-show parties and side events to celebrate.

Ticket information

Tickets for the basketball mega-event are available now. With different ticket categories, two slots on Saturday and even an "all-in-one" ticket, there are several ways to experience this spectacle live. A Christmas promotion is running until December 24: there is a 20 percent discount on all ticket categories. The discount codes can be obtained from the respective club.

On Saturday, January 18, 2025, the four semi-finals will be played from 12:00 noon: The men's and women's semi-finals will alternate. A women's match will kick things off. One day later, on Sunday, the cup duel between the two wheelchair teams will open the final day at 1.30 pm, followed by the men's and women's finals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf