Graz becomes a basketball stronghold in January

The semifinals and finals of the men's and women's cup will be held at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz on January 18/19 - including a cup competition for wheelchair basketball players for the first time. The spectacle is intended to prolong the hype of the 3x3 summer and establish basketball as an event sport in winter as well. Tickets for the Basketball Austria Cup Finals 2025 are available now - and those who treat themselves to a seat in the Sportpark by December 24th can buy them at a 20 percent discount as part of the Christmas promotion.