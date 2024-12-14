Closing ranks
Ailing communities: Jois presents rescue plan
The ÖVP, SPÖ and the citizens' list in the municipality are jointly pushing for a solution in view of the tense financial situation in the municipalities and see both the federal government and the state as having a role to play.
Money is tight: many municipalities have their backs to the wall financially. Drawing up the budgets for 2025 is a major challenge. Without a proper increase in charges, it will probably not be possible for many municipalities to meet their running costs. As reported, political opinions differ as to who is to blame for this financial imbalance - even when it comes to the question of how to tackle the problem. The "waste deal" has recently become more attractive again.
Four points to ensure survival
The municipality of Jois is now putting forward a different, non-partisan proposal. In a resolution, the ÖVP, SPÖ and GFJ list put forward a four-point rescue program. This addresses both the state and the federal government.
Emergency aid and more autonomy
The rescue program includes a municipal aid package for 2025 as an immediate measure. It also provides for a new, fair formula with fewer deductions from revenue shares and the establishment of a transparency database for subsidies. The last point includes more room for financial autonomy and more decentralized responsibility in order to make the municipalities less dependent on revenue shares.
Budget in the red for the first time
The background to the call for help is that Jois, like many other municipalities, is looking to the coming year with great concern. For the first time in years, the municipality is facing a deficit of almost 300,000 euros.
Call for cooperation
"It's not just before twelve o'clock, but unfortunately we are already ten minutes over, as we have seen in the current budget preparation. Time is of the essence, otherwise, as we know from discussions with other municipalities, there is the threat of a major disaster throughout Burgenland," warns Mayor Hannes Steurer. "We have to stop making accusations and work together to give the municipalities more room for maneuver," explains municipal council member Sascha Krikler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
