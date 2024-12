Free shot: be a hunter for a day and a shooter

The range is now in full operation and is very popular. The shooting guild has 900 members. "It's impossible to imagine the entire Upper Carinthian region without the shooting range," emphasizes head marksman Alexander Salentinig. Not only hunters can be found there. "Partners and companies come to us, blue light shooting takes place, sports shooters practice here, there are guest shooting sessions and taster days," says shooting councillor Udo Beer. And you can try your hand at shooting with handguns, long guns and buckshot.