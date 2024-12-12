Benko’s “right-hand man” wants out of house arrest

Also part of a "mafia-like criminal organization"?

Hager is one of a total of eight people who have been under house arrest since last week in the wake of extensive investigations, which also concern Benko. The public prosecutor's office in Trento suspects Benko of being the "leader of a mafia-like criminal organization" that was founded with the aim of obtaining concessions and permits in order to make unjustified profits, according to the investigation files.