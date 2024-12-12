Over 100 m medley
Reitshammer and Gigler in the World Championship semi-finals
As on the previous day in the 100 m breaststroke and 100 m crawl, Bernhard Reitshammer and Heiko Gigler also swam into the semi-finals in the 100 m medley at the Short Course World Championships in Budapest on Thursday. The prospects for the semifinals (19.02 hrs) seem good, especially for Reitshammer, who finished fourth in the preliminary heat in 51.78 seconds. The 28-year-old Carinthian Gigler finished ninth in 52.26. Another OSV trio was eliminated in the heats.
Among them was Lena Kreundl in the 100m medley in her penultimate career race. In 1:00.19 minutes, the Upper Austrian missed the semi-finals by just 0.18 seconds. The 27-year-old will end her career on Saturday after competing in the 50 m crawl and will now concentrate on her job as a policewoman. Simon Bucher was 28th in the 50 m backstroke in 23.70, 0.33 seconds off the last 16, and will now go into his main event on Friday in the 100 m dolphin. Andreas Rizek finished his only World Championship event in the 200 m dolphin in 1:55.40 in 23rd place.
"There should still be reserves"
Reitshammer was very satisfied. "That's a really good time for the morning, but there should still be reserves for the semi-finals," said the European champion. Gigler stated that he had lacked a bit of punch. "If my head is still in the game in the afternoon, I hope I can post a 51 time again."
Bucher is not happy with his performance so far: "I'm actually in pretty good shape. No idea what was going on." Kreundl said her body "didn't want to fire". World Championship debutant Rizek spoke of a cramped race.
