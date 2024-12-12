Reitshammer and Gigler in the World Championship semi-finals

Among them was Lena Kreundl in the 100m medley in her penultimate career race. In 1:00.19 minutes, the Upper Austrian missed the semi-finals by just 0.18 seconds. The 27-year-old will end her career on Saturday after competing in the 50 m crawl and will now concentrate on her job as a policewoman. Simon Bucher was 28th in the 50 m backstroke in 23.70, 0.33 seconds off the last 16, and will now go into his main event on Friday in the 100 m dolphin. Andreas Rizek finished his only World Championship event in the 200 m dolphin in 1:55.40 in 23rd place.