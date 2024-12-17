Lower Austrian companies with a sad view of the future

Labor shortage, energy prices

They are at the bottom of the Austria-wide study when it comes to assessing their own business situation. Only 25 percent of companies rate this positively. In comparison: last year, the figure was 47 percent. At 23%, almost as many assume that business will continue to deteriorate (2023: 16%). One of the main reasons for this is the shortage of labor (67%), followed by the recession (65%) and high energy prices (61%).