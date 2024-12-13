Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals don’t have a home to copy
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Milow was born in 2022. The mixed-breed male is a friendly companion who loves people more than anything. A garden where he can romp around would be the best thing for him. However, his hunting instinct sometimes gets the better of him when it comes to cats and small animals. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Four-month-old Tiana was found on the grounds of the Bruckner University in Linz. She is a curious and playful kitten who loves the company of other kittens. She will therefore be given to or with a cat of the same age. Phone: 0732/247887.
Six charming cockatiels are currently waiting for new owners. The social animals are sold in pairs or as a small group. They should have a spacious aviary and daily free flight. A purchase should be well considered, the animals can live up to 20 years. Phone: 0732/247887.
Five-year-old male Pit Bull River was rescued from the road by a cab driver in Linz-Urfahr in the summer of 2022. Unfortunately, he was never reported missing and is now looking for a new owner. He is compatible with female dogs at the shelter, but does not get along with male dogs. We are looking for an experienced dog owner.
Phone: 0732/247887.
The cat couple Mascha and Reini were born in 2019. The velvet paws are very outgoing and cuddly, although Mascha is a little more shy at first. They long for love and security. As they are very attached to each other, they will only be rehomed as a pair.
Phone: 0664/5415079.
The two female colored rats Splinter (on the picture) and Kiwi are about one year old. Who would like to take these two rodents in and offer them a nice home? Phone: 0732/247887.
