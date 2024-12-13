Vorteilswelt
Upper Austria

“Who wants me?”: These animals don’t have a home to copy

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 15:30

Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.

Milow – der Dankbare
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

Milow was born in 2022. The mixed-breed male is a friendly companion who loves people more than anything. A garden where he can romp around would be the best thing for him. However, his hunting instinct sometimes gets the better of him when it comes to cats and small animals. Phone: 0664/5415079.

Tiana – die Neugierige
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Four-month-old Tiana was found on the grounds of the Bruckner University in Linz. She is a curious and playful kitten who loves the company of other kittens. She will therefore be given to or with a cat of the same age. Phone: 0732/247887.

Nymphensittiche – ein bunter Schwarm
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Six charming cockatiels are currently waiting for new owners. The social animals are sold in pairs or as a small group. They should have a spacious aviary and daily free flight. A purchase should be well considered, the animals can live up to 20 years. Phone: 0732/247887.

River – der Aufgeweckte
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

Five-year-old male Pit Bull River was rescued from the road by a cab driver in Linz-Urfahr in the summer of 2022. Unfortunately, he was never reported missing and is now looking for a new owner. He is compatible with female dogs at the shelter, but does not get along with male dogs. We are looking for an experienced dog owner. 
Phone: 0732/247887.

Mascha & Reini – ein unzertrennliches Duo
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)
(Bild: Pfotenhilfe Lochen)

The cat couple Mascha and Reini were born in 2019. The velvet paws are very outgoing and cuddly, although Mascha is a little more shy at first. They long for love and security. As they are very attached to each other, they will only be rehomed as a pair.
Phone: 0664/5415079.

Splinter & Kiwi – Freunde fürs Leben
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)
(Bild: Tierheim Linz)

The two female colored rats Splinter (on the picture) and Kiwi are about one year old. Who would like to take these two rodents in and offer them a nice home? Phone: 0732/247887.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

