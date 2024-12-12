“He snacks and I gain weight”

Ingredients

350 g flour

20 to 30 g poppy seeds

200 g butter

100 g sugar

2 eggs

1 packet of vanilla sugar

zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 pinch of salt

Blackberry jam



Preparation

Quickly knead the shortcrust pastry into a smooth dough and leave to rest for about 2 hours.

Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2 to 2.5 millimeters and cut out.

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees top/bottom heat, place the cookies on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for about seven minutes.

Fill with blackberry jam (or other tart jam).

Cookies can be decorated with chocolate icing.