“He snacks and I gain weight”

Making dough, letting it rest, cutting out, shaping, baking, cooling, filling, decorating - Karoline and Hans Scheibmayr spend weeks in the kitchen making 27 types of Christmas cookies. For the "Krone", the cookie farmers open their recipe treasure chest and share how they make poppy seed cookies, as well as talking about baking routines and snacking.
Karoline and Hans Scheibmayr are a well-coordinated team: he is responsible for preparing the dough, rolling it out and cutting it out, while she is responsible for baking, filling and decorating. "It all goes hand in hand," they say.
The two have been baking Christmas cookies on their farm in Pennewang for 25 years, which are sold to order from the farm and also at the weekly market in Wels on Saturdays.
Poppy seed cookie recipe
Ingredients
350 g flour
20 to 30 g poppy seeds
200 g butter
100 g sugar
2 eggs
1 packet of vanilla sugar
zest of one lemon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 pinch of salt
Blackberry jam
Preparation
Quickly knead the shortcrust pastry into a smooth dough and leave to rest for about 2 hours.
Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2 to 2.5 millimeters and cut out.
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees top/bottom heat, place the cookies on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for about seven minutes.
Fill with blackberry jam (or other tart jam).
Cookies can be decorated with chocolate icing.
Since the beginning of November, the oven has been running at full speed to produce 27 different varieties - from Linzer Augen to Kaffeekrapferl and coconut domes. "Each cookie has a different dough," emphasize both, who share the poppy seed cookie recipe with Krone readers: "It's our son's favourite recipe."
Do the two of them sometimes taste them while baking? She laughs: "I never snack and gain weight. My husband always snacks and loses weight." He: "I have to do the quality control, but I have to be a bit careful with the sugar anyway."
