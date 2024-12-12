Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Baking poppy seed cookies

“He snacks and I gain weight”

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 17:00

Making dough, letting it rest, cutting out, shaping, baking, cooling, filling, decorating - Karoline and Hans Scheibmayr spend weeks in the kitchen making 27 types of Christmas cookies. For the "Krone", the cookie farmers open their recipe treasure chest and share how they make poppy seed cookies, as well as talking about baking routines and snacking.

0 Kommentare

Karoline and Hans Scheibmayr are a well-coordinated team: he is responsible for preparing the dough, rolling it out and cutting it out, while she is responsible for baking, filling and decorating. "It all goes hand in hand," they say.

The two have been baking Christmas cookies on their farm in Pennewang for 25 years, which are sold to order from the farm and also at the weekly market in Wels on Saturdays.

Poppy seed cookie recipe

Ingredients
350 g flour
20 to 30 g poppy seeds
200 g butter
100 g sugar
2 eggs
1 packet of vanilla sugar
zest of one lemon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 pinch of salt
Blackberry jam

Preparation
Quickly knead the shortcrust pastry into a smooth dough and leave to rest for about 2 hours.
Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2 to 2.5 millimeters and cut out.
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees top/bottom heat, place the cookies on a baking tray lined with baking paper and bake for about seven minutes.
Fill with blackberry jam (or other tart jam).
Cookies can be decorated with chocolate icing.

Since the beginning of November, the oven has been running at full speed to produce 27 different varieties - from Linzer Augen to Kaffeekrapferl and coconut domes. "Each cookie has a different dough," emphasize both, who share the poppy seed cookie recipe with Krone readers: "It's our son's favourite recipe."

After resting, the dough for the poppy seed cookies is floured. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
After resting, the dough for the poppy seed cookies is floured.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The dough should be rolled out to a thickness of two to two and a half millimetres, then it's time to cut out the biscuits. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The dough should be rolled out to a thickness of two to two and a half millimetres, then it's time to cut out the biscuits.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The farmer recommends a tart jam. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The farmer recommends a tart jam.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Practical: the cookies also taste delicious undecorated. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Practical: the cookies also taste delicious undecorated.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The two of them get busy in the kitchen. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
The two of them get busy in the kitchen.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

Do the two of them sometimes taste them while baking? She laughs: "I never snack and gain weight. My husband always snacks and loses weight." He: "I have to do the quality control, but I have to be a bit careful with the sugar anyway."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf