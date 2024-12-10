Farage is a Trump supporter
Reform UK party to receive millions from Musk
US billionaire Elon Musk is to donate the equivalent of almost 100 million euros to the right-wing populist Reform UK party. At least that's what party leader Nigel Farrage, who became known as a Brexit campaigner and is an ardent fan of Musk and future US President Donald Trump, said.
Musk had already donated more than 250 million US dollars to support Trump's election campaign. The tech billionaire has not yet confirmed that the equivalent of almost 100 million euros (80 million pounds) will now follow for the Reform UK party. He recently answered no to a reporter's question to this effect.
Since last summer, Musk has repeatedly attacked the British government led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Keir Starmer. For example, he called the UK a "tyrannical police state" after right-wing extremists were sentenced to prison for inciting hatred on the internet.
In response to Farage's announcement on the X platform that reform would "change British politics forever", Musk asked when the first choice would be.
Here you can see the tweet to which Musk replied.
Opponents: buying the party
Farage was open to a cash donation from Musk: "We need ammunition. We can't run big nationwide election campaigns without money," said the former MEP. His party took many votes away from the Conservatives in the general election in July, but is only represented by five MPs in the House of Commons due to the majority voting system.
British media recently reported on Musk's alleged plans. Opponents warned that the X and Tesla boss wanted to buy himself a party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.