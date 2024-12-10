Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Farage is a Trump supporter

Reform UK party to receive millions from Musk

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 20:48

US billionaire Elon Musk is to donate the equivalent of almost 100 million euros to the right-wing populist Reform UK party. At least that's what party leader Nigel Farrage, who became known as a Brexit campaigner and is an ardent fan of Musk and future US President Donald Trump, said.

0 Kommentare

Musk had already donated more than 250 million US dollars to support Trump's election campaign. The tech billionaire has not yet confirmed that the equivalent of almost 100 million euros (80 million pounds) will now follow for the Reform UK party. He recently answered no to a reporter's question to this effect.

Since last summer, Musk has repeatedly attacked the British government led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Keir Starmer. For example, he called the UK a "tyrannical police state" after right-wing extremists were sentenced to prison for inciting hatred on the internet.

In response to Farage's announcement on the X platform that reform would "change British politics forever", Musk asked when the first choice would be. 

Here you can see the tweet to which Musk replied.

Opponents: buying the party
Farage was open to a cash donation from Musk: "We need ammunition. We can't run big nationwide election campaigns without money," said the former MEP. His party took many votes away from the Conservatives in the general election in July, but is only represented by five MPs in the House of Commons due to the majority voting system.

British media recently reported on Musk's alleged plans. Opponents warned that the X and Tesla boss wanted to buy himself a party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf