Liezen’s leading hospital is as good as dead politically

The ÖVP, previously the biggest supporter of the central hospital, is likely to largely accommodate Mario Kunasek on this issue and move away from the construction of the clinic in Stainach-Pürgg. According to insiders, this means that the main hospital is as good as dead politically! Instead, the existing hospital in Rottenmann is to be upgraded and expanded to become the central medical contact point in the Liezen district. The blacks can live with this - the blues, who won an incredible 63 percent of the vote in Rottenmann, can live with it anyway. After a real series of failures, bad luck and breakdowns in the Enns Valley, this could finally put an end to years of political debate.