Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

ÖVP also backs down

Liezen’s leading hospital is as good as dead politically

Nachrichten
11.12.2024 06:00

Years of political debate could come to an end with the inauguration of a blue-black provincial government. In the meantime, the ÖVP is also backing away from the Liezen lead hospital, thus fulfilling a coalition condition of the Freedom Party. There will be no new building in Stainach-Pürgg under Kunasek, but Rottenmann is to be upgraded.

0 Kommentare

Things are now being put in place in Styria. The blue and black airport negotiators have brought forward the controversial "cluster" of health and care - yesterday, the future of the controversial Liezen lead hospital was discussed in the halls of the Thalerhof in Graz. It was already clear in advance that the FPÖ would push for an alternative solution to the multi-million euro new building on a greenfield site; fueled by the clear election result in Ennstal with well over 40 percent for the Freedom Party.

Negotiations are underway at the airport. (Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)
Negotiations are underway at the airport.
(Bild: Jauschowetz Christian)

The ÖVP, previously the biggest supporter of the central hospital, is likely to largely accommodate Mario Kunasek on this issue and move away from the construction of the clinic in Stainach-Pürgg. According to insiders, this means that the main hospital is as good as dead politically! Instead, the existing hospital in Rottenmann is to be upgraded and expanded to become the central medical contact point in the Liezen district. The blacks can live with this - the blues, who won an incredible 63 percent of the vote in Rottenmann, can live with it anyway. After a real series of failures, bad luck and breakdowns in the Enns Valley, this could finally put an end to years of political debate.

Incidentally, even if the SPÖ had been in government, the flagship hospital would no longer have been built. The then chairman Anton Lang had also abandoned the plans in order to make a good "bride" for a possible "government marriage" with the Freedom Party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerald Schwaiger
Gerald Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf