Former OeNB President Claus Raidl passes away

Mahrer: "Great personality"

"During his two terms of office, Dr. Claus J. Raidl shaped an internationally recognized and modern central bank," recalls current OeNB President Harald Mahrer in a press release. "As President, Dr. Claus J. Raidl was more than a Chairman of the Supervisory Board, he was a great personality and, with his extensive knowledge and experience, supported the OeNB's Governing Board with the then Governor Dr. Ewald Nowotny in extensive reform measures and innovations in corporate governance." We extend our deepest condolences to his family.