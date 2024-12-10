Stella warns the team
McLaren and the fear of the “poisoned cookie”
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella is struggling with an unusual fear following the team's triumph in the Formula 1 constructors' championship. "We must not eat the poisoned cookie in future," warns the Italian, probably referring to several "dangers" facing the racing team.
The corks have popped and there was great joy at McLaren after the race weekend in Abu Dhabi. In addition to Lando Norris' victory on the day, the team was also able to celebrate its long-awaited title in the Constructors' Championship. But while many members of the team are still enjoying their success, Team Principal Stella is already sounding the alarm again.
The Italian warns Motorsport.com of a "poisoned cookie". "Rejecting the poisoned cookie is one of the fundamental elements to verify and confirm that the culture we have created not only works, but also exists in real life," Stella demands. But what does he mean by that?
Several challenges at once
Not a Christmas treat, of course, but multiple challenges that await him and his team. Firstly, the team boss does not want to rest on his laurels, but wants to win two titles next year if possible. "The best philosophy is to start as if you had lost. That's how we will prepare for the next season".
In order for this to succeed, however, the team boss warns that the team must continue to pull together. Because the competition would certainly try to disrupt the harmony. "We will keep getting poisoned cookies in our cup to sow discord and break the cohesion within the team," says Stella.
Will only the crumbs remain?
Information and discussions must always be handled within the team, because Stella is also wary of media representatives: "I've learned that journalists are either too clever or I'm too naive," explains the 53-year-old, thinking of some of the news stories that have circulated around the racing team this season. Of course, the appropriate cookie metaphor should not be missing: "How come the poison cookie is leaking outside McLaren?" he asks rhetorically. After all, there are also the ambitions and the upcoming competition between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to manage.
Despite all the "cookie dangers", Stella is optimistic about the future and believes that his team is up to any challenge. To be on the safe side, however, he concludes by warning: "It would be very naive and very arrogant to think that we have achieved something, that we are perfect and can now sit back and relax because we are world champions. He is well aware that the racing team could otherwise only pick up the crumbs next year ...
