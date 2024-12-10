Parcel boom in 2024 even without Christmas

"Unfair finger-pointing" against delivery staff

In view of the increase in parcel volumes during Advent, the pressure on delivery staff is also rising, Katarina Pokorny, head of the transport and traffic division of the Vienna Social Democratic Business Association (SWV), pointed out in a press release. There are often "unfair accusations" against parcel deliverers. This is why "a rethink is needed among clients and public perception", Pokorny demands.