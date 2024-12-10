Vorteilswelt
Up to 420 million

Parcel boom in 2024 even without Christmas

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 11:55

Even without the upcoming Christmas celebrations, which always result in a particularly large number of parcels being sent, there is a "boom in parcel shipments" in Austria. Including Christmas parcels, the telecommunications regulatory authority RTR expects around 420 million parcels to be sent this year.

According to the Postmonitor of Rundfunk and RTR, more than 200 million parcels were transported in Austria in the first half of this year. This was eight percent more than in the first half of the previous year. 

Christmas time as a "parcel booster"
Almost 185 million parcels were delivered domestically, according to the RTR statement on Tuesday. 16 million parcels were sent abroad.

Significantly more parcels are sent at Christmas. (Bild: mtrlin - stock.adobe.com)
Significantly more parcels are sent at Christmas.
(Bild: mtrlin - stock.adobe.com)

"Experience shows that the Christmas season is a booster for parcel volumes every year," says RTR CEO Klaus Steinmaurer. "As a conservative estimate, we expect a total of 417 million parcels to be transported in Austria in 2024." Compared to 2023, this would correspond to an increase of 6 percent.

"Unfair finger-pointing" against delivery staff
In view of the increase in parcel volumes during Advent, the pressure on delivery staff is also rising, Katarina Pokorny, head of the transport and traffic division of the Vienna Social Democratic Business Association (SWV), pointed out in a press release. There are often "unfair accusations" against parcel deliverers. This is why "a rethink is needed among clients and public perception", Pokorny demands.

Fewer and fewer letters
RTR counted 262 million letters in the first half of the year. That was a drop of 8 percent compared to the same period last year. For 2024, the authority expects a mail volume of 506 million letters (minus 6.6 percent). Letters have recently been written - or at least sent - less and less.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

