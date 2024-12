Man shot in the head on the street?

What happened to the 84-year-old man who was found in a pool of blood by passers-by in Amstetten on Tuesday morning? This question is currently occupying the investigators of the State Office of Criminal Investigation. According to an expert, it is at least clear that an originally suspected gunshot wound can be ruled out. The injury was caused by blunt force trauma. "This could have been caused by an accident or a criminal act", according to the police, a violent crime cannot currently be ruled out.