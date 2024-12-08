ICE Ice Hockey League
Black Wings continue their winning streak in Innsbruck
The Black Wings Linz have continued their winning run in the ICE Ice Hockey League. The Upper Austrians defeated Innsbruck 2-0 on Sunday and remain in third place after their eleventh win in the last twelve games.
Salzburg dispatched the Pioneers Vorarlberg 6:2, while the Graz99ers lost to VSV 1:2 on penalties. Fehervar defended their lead in the table with a 4:3 n.v. against Asiago ahead of HCB Südtirol, who won 4:3 against Olimpija Ljubljana.
Linz clearly dominated against Innsbruck, but were repeatedly thwarted by HCI goalkeeper Jakob Brandner. The 23-year-old Styrian had been brought in from Slovenia before the weekend and saved 49 shots on goal on his debut for the Sharks. Only Graham Knott defeated him while short-handed (23rd), Sean Collins fixed the final score into the empty net (59th).
No problems for the champions
As expected, the clash between the champions and the bottom team was a clear-cut affair for Salzburg. The Bulls, successful against Swedish top club Färjestad in the Champions Hockey League in midweek, led 6:0 after 50 minutes and only conceded two goals in the final period. It was the Vorarlberg team's eighth defeat in a row.
The Villach Eagles celebrated their fourth win in a row. Thomas Vallant (23) gave the Carinthians the lead, which Kevin Roy (45) equalized. Kevin Hancock scored the decisive goal in the penalty shootout.
Saturday, 07.12.2024
Pustertal Wölfe - Vienna Capitals 2:3 n.P. (1:0,1:2,0:0,0:0,0:1)
Sunday, 08.12.2024
Black Wings Linz - HC Innsbruck 2:0 (0:0,1:0,1:0)
Pioneers Vorarlberg - EC Salzburg 2:6 (0:2,0:3,2:1)
HCB Südtirol - Olimpija Ljubljana 4:3 (2:0,0:3,2:0)
Graz99ers - EC VSV 1:2 n.P. (0:0,0:1,1:0,0:0,0:1)
Fehervar AV19 - Asiago Hockey 4:3 n.V. (2:0,1:1,0:2,1:0)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.