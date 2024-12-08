Festival of the horses

"Otherwise it's impossible"

At the award ceremony, the organizers announced the positive news: the Amadeus Horse Indoors will also be held in Salzburg in 2025. Show Director Christian Steiner said: "We will do everything we can to bring the FEI World Cup in dressage and show jumping to Salzburg!" But before this could happen, everything had to be dismantled quickly. The dismantling work practically started with the last participant. "After setting up, dismantling is the second big challenge. We have exactly one and a half days to clear the Salzburg Arena and Hall 10," explains Steiner. "We have to hand everything over not only swept clean, but also washed. That's why we're working through until midday on Tuesday, otherwise it's impossible."