Festival of the horses

Amadeus Horse Indoors came to an end yesterday with a double victory for Austria. The dressage final on Sunday was unattractive for spectators without Austrian participation. On a very positive note, however, the show will be held again in 2025 - ideally with World Cups.
An Austrian double victory concluded four days of Amadeus Horse Indoors in Salzburg. Katharina Rhomberg jumped to her second victory of the weekend with her horse Cuma in the CSI four-star Grand Prix. Markus Saurugg finished behind her - there have never been two red-white-red riders at the front of the equestrian festival before. "It's simply indescribable. My Cuma simply gave everything for me," said the Vorarlberg rider jubilantly. The audience in the Salzburg Arena was in raptures during her run and held their breath before the last hurdle. The cheers were all the louder afterwards.
The fact that the local stars had a good chance in the show jumping from the outset was also evident in the stands. Because in the dressage in the morning, where no local heroine presented herself, the arena was half empty. And this despite the fact that the world's elite were competing in the CDI five-star Grand Prix. Lisa Müller (wife of Bavarian legend Thomas) was unable to keep up with the top riders. Olympic shooting star Maxima Bella danced her way to victory with Polish rider Sandra Sysojeva.
"Otherwise it's impossible"
At the award ceremony, the organizers announced the positive news: the Amadeus Horse Indoors will also be held in Salzburg in 2025. Show Director Christian Steiner said: "We will do everything we can to bring the FEI World Cup in dressage and show jumping to Salzburg!" But before this could happen, everything had to be dismantled quickly. The dismantling work practically started with the last participant. "After setting up, dismantling is the second big challenge. We have exactly one and a half days to clear the Salzburg Arena and Hall 10," explains Steiner. "We have to hand everything over not only swept clean, but also washed. That's why we're working through until midday on Tuesday, otherwise it's impossible."
