There as a noble fan
Sturm legend: “Säumel is a real leader!”
Sturm legend Jakob Jantscher will be keeping his fingers crossed for the Blackies live in Lille on Wednesday. The former captain told the "Krone" what he thinks about the coaching issue at his favorite club - and what fears he has for the upcoming transfer period.
Sturm will be cheered on by a true black and white legend at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille on Wednesday: Jakob Jantscher is stopping off in Lille with wife Andrada on his Christmas vacation between Paris and London to support his ex-colleagues vocally. As a fan of the Blackies, he naturally also has an opinion on the current issues affecting his favorite club.
The 35-year-old member of the legends club has played 250 games for Sturm - the Premstättner's opinion on the current coaching issue naturally carries weight: "I think Jürgen Säumel would be a good solution! I've seen him as captain, he's a real leader, top in terms of character and personality, always objective and very clear in the way he leads a team. From what I've heard, the current players also think he's really good." The matter-of-fact calm after the incredibly successful but also very demanding last few years is very well received by many.
Neo-sporting director Michael Parensen is not to be envied for the first Champions League win under Säumel, should he already be in the word of another coach. Because if Säumel, who is very popular with the fans as a "real black man", were to be ignored, things would probably get quite restless in the stands after any failures.
"I can completely understand"
Nobody wants the imminent transfer of Jusuf Gazibegovic to Cologne in the winter to result in further departures from Sturm: "I don't hope it comes to that," says Jantscher, "but I fear it! Some players will have already thought about the next step in their career in the summer, but then stayed because of the Champions League, which is a really cool experience. But you have to understand anyone who thinks about what is still to come in Austria after the league title, cup win and Champions League. I personally understand that Gazi (Gazibegovic) is now going to Cologne to play himself into the foreground for higher tasks, possibly even in the first German Bundesliga."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.