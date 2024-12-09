Sturm legend: “Säumel is a real leader!”

"I can completely understand"

Nobody wants the imminent transfer of Jusuf Gazibegovic to Cologne in the winter to result in further departures from Sturm: "I don't hope it comes to that," says Jantscher, "but I fear it! Some players will have already thought about the next step in their career in the summer, but then stayed because of the Champions League, which is a really cool experience. But you have to understand anyone who thinks about what is still to come in Austria after the league title, cup win and Champions League. I personally understand that Gazi (Gazibegovic) is now going to Cologne to play himself into the foreground for higher tasks, possibly even in the first German Bundesliga."