Tyrolean weather forecast
One more portion of snow, then sun is in sight
Whether there will be a white Christmas this year is still written in the stars. In any case, the second Sunday in Advent was wintry in Tyrol. It even snowed in the Inn Valley, especially in the provincial capital of Innsbruck. What will the weather be like in the coming hours and days?
The second Advent got off to a wintry start. Traffic was limited - and so far there have been no significant problems on the Tyrolean roads. The snow clearing services were in action. At Pass Thurn and the Arlberg Pass, chains were temporarily compulsory for vehicles over 3.5 tons.
"Frau Holle" resumes her work
The precipitation often subsided around midday. However, the Italian low has not yet given up. "In the course of the afternoon, light snowfall returns, increasing slightly towards the evening. Initially still sleet in the Inn Valley," says GeoSphere Austria. It could still snow in North Tyrol in the night to Monday. In East Tyrol, it will often be free of precipitation by then. The lowest temperatures will be minus four degrees.
New week starts with snowfall
How will the week start? According to GeoSphere, Monday will be "cloudy with wintry temperatures" due to the Italian low. In North Tyrol, it will probably continue to snow widely until midday. "There will be hardly any snowfall in East Tyrol. The sun may also appear here in the afternoon, while it will remain cloudy in the north despite increasingly dry spells," say the experts.
It's gradually getting sunnier
The weather will then improve on Tuesday: with a cold north-easterly wind, the sun will shine at least occasionally, "especially in the Oberland and at higher altitudes. Towards the northern edge of the Alps, however, the high fog-like clouds will persist in places. In East Tyrol, sunshine will predominate," predicts GeoSphere Austria. It will remain cold. The lows will be minus six degrees and the highs plus two degrees.
There is a sunny outlook for Wednesday and Thursday, although fog may linger here and there.
