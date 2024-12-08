One more portion of snow, then sun is in sight

"Frau Holle" resumes her work

The precipitation often subsided around midday. However, the Italian low has not yet given up. "In the course of the afternoon, light snowfall returns, increasing slightly towards the evening. Initially still sleet in the Inn Valley," says GeoSphere Austria. It could still snow in North Tyrol in the night to Monday. In East Tyrol, it will often be free of precipitation by then. The lowest temperatures will be minus four degrees.