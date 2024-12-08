Many hope for a glimpse inside Notre-Dame

The couple came especially for the opening and watched heads of state and government pay their respects to the cathedral on Saturday. On Sunday, Donald Trump, Jill Biden and Volodymyr Selenskyj left, the pomp and pageantry seemingly forgotten, instead it is mainly the faithful who are braving the cold and rain. A group of young students, for example: "We're here to see Notre-Dame. It's a big event," says Guilemette. "We are believers. We're going to see the inside of the cathedral as soon as possible, hopefully next week. We've been waiting five years for this."