The RHESI mega-project clears the next hurdle

From the mouth of the Ill to Lake Constance

The flood protection project concerns the 26-kilometer-long border section between Vorarlberg and Switzerland. This stretches from the mouth of the Ill near Feldkirch to Lake Constance. Specifically, the plan is to increase the discharge capacity of the Alpine Rhine from the current 3100 to 4300 cubic meters of water per second and to renovate the ageing dams. However, RHESI is not only a flood protection project, but also a renaturation project that will significantly enhance the ecological value of the Alpine Rhine.