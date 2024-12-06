More racers in the World Cup
Ski expert: “It will take another five years”
Rudi Plazotta, the sports director in the Alpine Skiing division of the regional association, wants to increase the number of Salzburg skiers in the World Cup again. The 50-year-old spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about the steps that have been taken and what his goals are.
The days of Salzburg's dominance in alpine skiing with names like Anna Veith and Marcel Hirscher are long gone. With Mirjam Puchner, Stefan Brennsteiner and Stefan Rieser, there are currently only three World Cup starters. Rudi Plazotta, the sports director of the regional ski association, wants to change that and at least get back to the glory days.
"We've done very well in the junior ranks so far, but we have a gap at the top end (World Cup and European Cup, note)," says the 50-year-old. There are many reasons for this. On the one hand, there are unfortunate career paths (injuries). On the other hand, not all talents manage to find their way around the ÖSV system. "We have recognized that we as a national association need to provide more support," emphasizes the Carinthian.
My wish is that we have one or two starters in every discipline in the World Cup - in the women's and men's events.
Rudi Plazotta
"Don't expect any miracles"
Together with the ÖSV, the aim is to make skiing more attractive again. "We have stopped making selections in the children's area and changed the structure in the children's area. So that the system is more consistent at the bottom and more children have the opportunity to take part," says Plazotta. The ski clubs, most of which work on a voluntary basis, also want more support and help and advice.
However, it will not be possible to close the aforementioned Salzburg gap "at the top" so quickly, says Plazotta: "You can't expect any miracles. It will certainly take another five years. My wish is that we have one or two starters in every discipline - men's and women's."
