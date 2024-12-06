Who will shine from the Carinthian sports throne this year?

Who will succeed Marco Schwarz, who will succeed Anna Gasser? These questions will only be answered on December 21 at the Congress Center in Villach, when the Sportpresseklub Kärnten invites you to the 60th Night of Sport. Other awards, such as Team of the Year, Disabled Athlete of the Year and Rookie of the Year, will also be presented. As every year, there will also be an award for a lifetime achievement in sport.