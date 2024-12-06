Nominees have been chosen
Who will shine from the Carinthian sports throne this year?
On Saturday, December 21, the 60th Night of Sport will take place at the Villach Congress Center. Carinthia's sportsmen and women of the year will be crowned. They were chosen by the Carinthian Sports Press Club - as every year, there is a list of nominees in advance.
Who will succeed Marco Schwarz, who will succeed Anna Gasser? These questions will only be answered on December 21 at the Congress Center in Villach, when the Sportpresseklub Kärnten invites you to the 60th Night of Sport. Other awards, such as Team of the Year, Disabled Athlete of the Year and Rookie of the Year, will also be presented. As every year, there will also be an award for a lifetime achievement in sport.
These are the nominees
- Ladies: Anna Gasser (snowboarding), Vanessa Herzog (speed skating), Magdalena Lobnig (rowing), Katharina Naschenweng (soccer), Jasmin Ouschan (billiards), Lisa Perterer (triathlon), Sabine Schöffmann (snowboarding), Katharina Truppe (alpine skiing), Daniela Ulbing (snowboarding), Lara Vadlau (sailing).
- Men: Heiko Gigler (swimming), Marco Haller (cycling), Marco Kasper (ice hockey), Mario Leitner (canoeing), Fabian Obmann (snowboarding), Felix Oschmautz (canoeing), Luca Rauchenwald (water skiing), Marco Schwarz (alpine skiing), Daniel Tschofenig (ski jumping), Paul Verbnjak (ski mountaineering).
Ten men and ten women nominated
The Carinthian Sports Press Club published the list of the ten nominated men and women this Friday. Olympic sailing champion Lara Vadlau, who was named Austria's Team of the Year with partner Lukas Mähr (Vlbg), is represented in the women's singles - and has a good chance of taking first place. Snowboard aces Sabine Schöffmann (three World Cup victories, third in the overall World Cup 2023/24) and Daniela Ulbing (team World Cup winner) and skiing ace Kathi Truppe (third place in the World Cup slalom in Courchevel) are also candidates for the top spot.
With European swimming champion Heiko Gigler (4 x 100 m medley), Marco Schwarz (victory at the Slalom World Cup in Madonna) and ski jumping ace Daniel Tschofenig (two podium finishes in the World Cup, victory with the team at the World Cup flying event in Planica), there are several contenders for victory in the men's event. Cycling ace Marco Haller is also highly rated after his sensational ride at the Olympic Games.
