How to lead an all-round fulfilled life

Why do we find it so difficult to have positive feelings? Why do we tend to have negative thoughts in our heads far too often?

Our brains are evolutionarily programmed to perceive negative things more strongly, as this used to be essential for survival. Threats or dangers had to be recognized immediately, while pleasant experiences did not ensure survival. This dominance of negativity means that we notice negative feelings such as fear, worry or anger more quickly and remember them for longer. Positive feelings, on the other hand, are often as fleeting as soap bubbles and require conscious attention in order to be noticed. We therefore find it more difficult to experience and hold on to positive emotions, which can affect our life satisfaction.