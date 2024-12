They offer pure enjoyment despite intolerance

This soon turned into a business idea. "My partner Angelo Rindler and I want to offer something to people who struggle with intolerances." And so the two, who focus on high quality, opened the "AC glutenfree bakery" in Klagenfurt in the summer. Everything from pralines and chocolates to unusual cakes and various types of bread can be found here. "All of it is one hundred percent gluten-free!" assures the former award-winning chef.