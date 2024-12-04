How it is distributed
State adopts budget for the coming year
Salzburg's 2025 budget comprises 4.4 billion euros. Around 680 million euros are earmarked for health, care, housing subsidies, climate protection and public transport infrastructure.
20 percent of the state budget will be allocated to the areas of social welfare and housing subsidies, 30 percent to health. The other priorities in the 2025 budget were in particular in the areas of hospitals, nursing and care, climate protection and mobility as well as economic development and culture.
Priorities
- Health and care: 1.34 billion euros (an increase of 153.96 million)
- Social affairs: 693 million euros (an increase of 37.57 million)
- Housing promotion: 189 million euros (an increase of 14 million)
- Childcare: 133 million euros for elementary education (an increase of 13 million)
- Science and research: 25 million euros
- Public transport: 100 million euros
Important infrastructure projects and more money for central areas of life and stability in the coming budgets are the guidelines.
Major investments at a glance
A total of 680 million euros in investments in infrastructure and hospitals, housing subsidies, public transport and culture, for example, have been earmarked in Salzburg's budget for 2025.
- 189 million euros in housing subsidies
- 108 million euros in the LDZ (total costs around 200 million euros)
- 100 million euros for the expansion of public transport
- 68 million euros for hospitals
- 40 million euros for cultural buildings
- 17 million euros for the renovation of the Schmitt Tunnel
- 2.6 million euros for the state alarm and warning center
New debt is to be tackled: This is to be reduced every year from 2026 and will be a maximum of 350 million euros in 2026.
The provincial parliament's finance committee has approved the budget, with final approval by the provincial parliament planned for December 18, 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
