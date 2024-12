How “friends” lure you into a trap via Insta and co.

Call for help from old "friend" turned out to be a lie

"A few days ago, I received a message on Instagram from a friend asking me for a favor," recalls Sebastian L. (name known to the editors). The Tyrolean immediately wrote back to his supposed school friend, whom he hadn't heard from for several years. "After all, I was looking forward to hearing from him again. And if I can help an old 'Spezl', I'm happy to do so," thought the 32-year-old.