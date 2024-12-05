My heart is in the Highlands

The bagpipers that can be heard everywhere also evoke royal feelings: In the museum in Glasgow, young Jamie makes every effort to teach visitors his difficult art. He himself started at elementary school, practicing tunes every day for two years on the small practice pipe, the "canter". Then for seven years, one hour a day with the "real" instrument including bellows, then came the first public performance. Jamie won prizes and performed in front of the royals. And he actually managed to teach at least one talented visitor from Austria the three-note song "Mary Had A Little Lamb". Unfortunately, most of them were unable to produce a single usable sound from their pipes and sacks.