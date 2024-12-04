Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wow!

Khloé Kardashian takes fans’ breath away as a sexy bunny

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 14:30

Khloé Kardashian is causing a stir among her fans with a pretty hot shoot. For the magazine "Bustle", the younger sister of Kim Kardashian had herself staged as a mega-sexy bunny by star photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

0 Kommentare

In the exciting pictures, the 40-year-old can only be seen in lingerie - including a corsage with an XXL neckline or black underwear with a garter belt.

Khloé with as a sexy bunny
However, the shots for which Khloé slipped into a cone bra, donned bunny ears and wielded a whip are particularly saucy. I wonder if this can be interpreted as an application for "Playboy"?

In an interview with the magazine, the Kardashian sister spoke, among other things, about the "vicious circle" that her estimated 60 million dollar fortune can bring with it. 

"Vicious circle"
"Of course we all do things for money to a certain extent, but it's a vicious circle because you have to be very strong-willed not to expand your lifestyle," Khloé admitted.

She added: "The more money you make, the more you spend. It's hard to get off that train."

Children come first
However, the Good American founder wants to keep earning money so that she can continue to provide her children with the affluent lifestyle they were born into. Kardashian joked that she will probably never retire because of this.

Khloé said that her children would always be her priority: "There are so many things I could be doing that I'm not doing because my kids are important to me. And being a single mom, for lack of a better word - I know I have Tristan, but he lives in Cleveland because he plays basketball there - I want to be there for my kids. That's my number one priority."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf