Wow!
Khloé Kardashian takes fans’ breath away as a sexy bunny
Khloé Kardashian is causing a stir among her fans with a pretty hot shoot. For the magazine "Bustle", the younger sister of Kim Kardashian had herself staged as a mega-sexy bunny by star photographer Ellen von Unwerth.
In the exciting pictures, the 40-year-old can only be seen in lingerie - including a corsage with an XXL neckline or black underwear with a garter belt.
Khloé with as a sexy bunny
However, the shots for which Khloé slipped into a cone bra, donned bunny ears and wielded a whip are particularly saucy. I wonder if this can be interpreted as an application for "Playboy"?
In an interview with the magazine, the Kardashian sister spoke, among other things, about the "vicious circle" that her estimated 60 million dollar fortune can bring with it.
"Vicious circle"
"Of course we all do things for money to a certain extent, but it's a vicious circle because you have to be very strong-willed not to expand your lifestyle," Khloé admitted.
She added: "The more money you make, the more you spend. It's hard to get off that train."
Children come first
However, the Good American founder wants to keep earning money so that she can continue to provide her children with the affluent lifestyle they were born into. Kardashian joked that she will probably never retire because of this.
Khloé said that her children would always be her priority: "There are so many things I could be doing that I'm not doing because my kids are important to me. And being a single mom, for lack of a better word - I know I have Tristan, but he lives in Cleveland because he plays basketball there - I want to be there for my kids. That's my number one priority."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.