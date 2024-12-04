Taking part in a dating show
Footballer was looking for true love and lost his regular place
Neusiedl footballer Daniel Fischer was looking for the love of his life on the dating show "Match in Paradise". His time on Crete cost him his regular place.
"I couldn't believe it when he told me that. He was always the perfect son-in-law for me," says Leithaprodersdorf coach Mario Santner about his former Bruck protégé Daniel Fischer, who is now at the top of the Eastern Football League with Neusiedl - and also on TV ...
The 27-year-old recently took part in Austria's dating show "Match in Paradise" on Crete (broadcast on December 16 on "JOYN"). In which ten singles search for the love of their lives. "Puls4 wrote to me on Instagram. I then went to the casting in Vienna. They were totally convinced by me straight away," grins Fischer, who was quickly sure of himself. "I've been single for a year and a half, so I thought to myself, if you don't do it now, you'll regret it." Friends and family supported him on his adventure. "When the ad with me came out recently, I got lots of messages straight away. Everyone celebrated me for it." Everyone? Not really!
I've been single for a year and a half, so I thought, if you don't do it now, you'll regret it.
Daniel Fischer
"I really enjoyed it"
Defender Neusiedl was out of action for weeks because of the show. "It was a bit of a blessing in disguise. One matchday was postponed because of the flood disaster. Besides, we're doing brutally well at the moment."
Even without Fischer. Who had to take a seat on the substitutes' bench after his return to fourth place. "I understand that, it's completely legitimate. I'll be fighting for my regular place in the spring." Until then, he will shine on television. He did not want to or was not allowed to say whether he had found a new flame. But: "I enjoyed it to the full and would do it again," says the pretty boy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
