Nicotine pouches from 18: Do tobacconists comply?
Last year, the Tyrolean Youth Act was tightened with regard to nicotine: since then, nicotine pouches - better known as snus - as well as tobacco or water pipes may not be sold to children or young people under the age of 18. But do the companies comply? Young "buyers" took the test.
Mystery shopping or test purchase: A total of 35 businesses - including 24 Tyrolean tobacco stores and eleven points of sale, such as petrol station stores or restaurants - were tested with regard to the sale of nicotine pouches to minors. "Specially trained test buyers" under the age of 18 appeared anonymously and attempted to purchase these products, according to a press release from the province of Tyrol.
From the Außerfern to the Unterland
The mystery shopping recently carried out by the Chamber of Commerce took place from November 4 to 22 from the rear Ötztal with Sölden and Vent, via Reutte, Berwang, Schmirn, Kössen, Thiersee, Kufstein, Wörgl, Jenbach, Mayrhofen to the greater Innsbruck area.
Large majority abides by the law
The result is quite pleasing: "At 94 percent, the vast majority of the 35 establishments tested complied with the requirements of the Tyrolean Youth Act," it continued.
The results would provide valuable insights into how conscientiously the establishments implement the protection of minors. "They also help to identify possible weak points and to tighten them up in a targeted manner - for example through additional training for sales staff."
The protection of minors is an issue that needs to be strengthened in the long term not only through controls, but also through education and prevention.
Jugendlandesrätin Astrid Mair
Bild: Johanna Birbaumer
"Taking responsibility"
Youth Minister Astrid Mair (ÖVP) is also pleased with the result, emphasizing at the same time: "The protection of minors is an issue that must be strengthened in the long term not only through controls, but also through education and prevention. Here, I also appeal to our society to assume its responsibility towards our young people."
The amendment to the Tyrolean Youth Act in April 2023 was a "decisive step" towards putting nicotine pouches on an equal footing with tobacco products, Mair continued. "Tobacconists are fully behind the protection of minors," emphasized the chairman of the Tobacconists' Committee of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, Martin Wacker.
