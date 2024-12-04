Businesses are groaning under energy prices

In the long term, the WKS President advocates electricity market integration at European level: "This Europe-wide electricity market would not only bring greater security of supply, but also economic benefits." Buchmüller advises entrepreneurs to check whether they are already using the cheapest tariff from their energy provider or whether a tariff change is necessary. "Unfortunately, many companies are still paying far too high an electricity price, even though they could have benefited from a cheaper tariff a long time ago," says the WKS President.