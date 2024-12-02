Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A lot of money at stake!

Heino wins mega lawsuit against his ex-manager

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 08:34

It's about three unpaid fees, a years-long court case and tens of thousands of euros: our probably most famous electorate-Kitzbühelian Heino achieved a success at the court in Hamburg shortly before his 86th birthday (on December 13) and is happy in the "Krone" talk: "That I can still experience this!"

0 Kommentare

It is the end of an odyssey at the court in Hamburg. After five years of litigation, Heino has won the case against his former manager. The folk song giant had sued for not having received three fees and has now been proved right.

Three fees not paid out
"When you go to court at the age of 80 and then get the second-instance verdict at almost 86, you're happy that you can still experience it," Heino told Krone. "Not paying an 80-year-old his fees for performances and then looking for flimsy excuses is more than pathetic," he continues and is now happy that the matter has apparently come to an end. His former manager has to pay 76,471.92 euros, plus interest and court fees, to the star. He tells us: "The wheels of justice grind slowly, but fairly."

Heino has been living with his current manager and intimate Helmut Werner and his family in Kitzbühel for some time now. (Bild: Markus Wenzel)
Heino has been living with his current manager and intimate Helmut Werner and his family in Kitzbühel for some time now.
(Bild: Markus Wenzel)

Heino in the Christmas spirit
But now Christmas peace should return. This is also one of the reasons why Heino is on a contemplative church tour in Austria and Germany until December 20th.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf