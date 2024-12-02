Heino wins mega lawsuit against his ex-manager

A lot of money at stake!
It's about three unpaid fees, a years-long court case and tens of thousands of euros: our probably most famous electorate-Kitzbühelian Heino achieved a success at the court in Hamburg shortly before his 86th birthday (on December 13) and is happy in the "Krone" talk: "That I can still experience this!"
It is the end of an odyssey at the court in Hamburg. After five years of litigation, Heino has won the case against his former manager. The folk song giant had sued for not having received three fees and has now been proved right.
Three fees not paid out
"When you go to court at the age of 80 and then get the second-instance verdict at almost 86, you're happy that you can still experience it," Heino told Krone. "Not paying an 80-year-old his fees for performances and then looking for flimsy excuses is more than pathetic," he continues and is now happy that the matter has apparently come to an end. His former manager has to pay 76,471.92 euros, plus interest and court fees, to the star. He tells us: "The wheels of justice grind slowly, but fairly."
Heino in the Christmas spirit
But now Christmas peace should return. This is also one of the reasons why Heino is on a contemplative church tour in Austria and Germany until December 20th.
