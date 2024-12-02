Heino wins mega lawsuit against his ex-manager

Three fees not paid out

"When you go to court at the age of 80 and then get the second-instance verdict at almost 86, you're happy that you can still experience it," Heino told Krone. "Not paying an 80-year-old his fees for performances and then looking for flimsy excuses is more than pathetic," he continues and is now happy that the matter has apparently come to an end. His former manager has to pay 76,471.92 euros, plus interest and court fees, to the star. He tells us: "The wheels of justice grind slowly, but fairly."