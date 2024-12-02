Wars boost demand for arms companies

Strong growth in Russia and the Middle East

The peace researchers observed particularly high leaps in arms companies from Russia, which has been waging a war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2022, and in the Middle East, where war has been raging in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. The Russian state holding Rostec, which controls numerous arms companies in the country, climbed two places to 7th place with an increase of 49 percent to 21.7 billion dollars. Its arms revenues were roughly ten times that of the only Ukrainian company on the list, JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry, which came in at 2.2 billion dollars after an increase of 69 percent.