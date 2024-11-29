Doping trouble: “An excuse that everyone can use!”

ITIA managing director defends approach

The ITIA defended itself against the accusations. "No two cases are the same, the circumstances are often very different and direct comparisons are not always helpful," the agency stated. Swiatek was a regulated drug and not a dietary supplement like Halep's. Why it took Halep from the provisional suspension in October 2022 to September 2023, when she was initially banned for four years, had certainly caused head-scratching in the tennis scene. The Halep case was on everyone's lips the whole time, Sinner and Swiatek have only had to face public scrutiny since the decision was made.